Ten staff become directors across audit giant KPMG's three Scottish offices

Audit and business services giant KPMG UK has promoted ten staff to director level across its three Scottish offices.

The new appointments come across “key capability areas” and are said to reflect the firm’s continued investment in its people. In Scotland, KPMG UK employs some 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Laura Wiseman (audit) and Meredith Casey (deal advisory) become directors in the firm’s Edinburgh office. Along the M8, six new Glasgow based directors were also announced. They are Pauline Devine (tax), Brendan Harley (consulting), Allan Kyle (tax), Nikki Palfreman (audit), Graham Robertson (tax) and Graeme Wilson (consulting). In Aberdeen, Vanessa Silcocks (audit) and Natalie Macfadyen (tax) have been promoted to director.

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “I’m really pleased to see ten colleagues take this important next step in their careers with KPMG and further strengthen our senior counsel in Scotland. As we focus on being the fastest growing, most trusted professional services firm, we know how important it is to develop our people so they can have fulfilling careers and clients have access to the brightest and best talent in the market.”

Some of the promoted KPMG staff- Allan Kyle, Nikki Palfreman, Graham Robertson, Laura Wiseman, Meredith Casey and Brendan Harley. Picture: Mike Wilkinson

