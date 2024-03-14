From left: Yasmin Sulaiman of CodeBase and Nicola Anderson of FinTech Scotland. Picture: Eilidh Haig.

A new partnership has been forged seeking to accelerate the development of Scotland's financial technology (fintech) sector. The Scottish Government's tech start-up support programme Techscaler and cluster body FinTech Scotland have joined forces, with the tie-up being marked by the two organisations hosting a Founder Roundtable next month.

Consequently, Techscaler's fintech-focused members will be introduced to the resources and opportunities provided by FinTech Scotland, bringing sector specific support to fintech founding teams. Techscaler will lend its expertise to initiatives such as the Financial Regulation Innovation Lab, launched by FinTech Scotland in December in partnership with mutual partners the University of Strathclyde and University of Glasgow.

On the other side, FinTech Scotland's affiliated scaling firms will gain access to the benefits of Techscaler membership, “opening the door to an extensive network and support system of mentorship, educational courses, community events, and more, enhancing collaboration opportunities and fostering growth for fintech innovators”.

Nicola Anderson, chief executive of FinTech Scotland, said: “This collaboration is about getting behind Scotland scaling for tech, together. It underscores our joint dedication to cultivating innovation and showcasing the vibrant fintech community in Scotland. We look forward to bringing tangible benefits to our scaling fintech SMEs, and sharing our sector expertise with Techscaler founders, to build a robust and forward-thinking fintech cluster.”

Scottish Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Our £42 million Techscaler network is already showcasing some of Scotland’s most promising start-ups. This partnership with FinTech Scotland is another example of how the Techscaler network is helping to galvanise our innovative, collaborative and inclusive tech community by sharing knowledge and supporting growth.”