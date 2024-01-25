Tech leader with 'incredible personal experience' appointed entrepreneur in residence at Scottish university

Lynne Cadenhead takes up the role of entrepreneur in residence at Edinburgh Napier University.

A tech sector leader with “incredible personal experience in building companies” has been appointed entrepreneur in residence at one of Scotland’s largest universities.

Serial entrepreneur Lynne Cadenhead, chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES), takes up the role at Edinburgh Napier University. She has a background in life sciences and is said to bring a “remarkable track record” to the position. Cadenhead helped to set up and grow three successful businesses, and has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial, equity investment and policy experience.

She has also drawn recognition for her work to support women into entrepreneurship, through her post as chair of WES and as women’s advocate and investor relations director for Tricapital Angels. In her new role as entrepreneur in residence, Cadenhead will join the Royal Society’s entrepreneur in residence scheme, a part of the science, industry and translation programme. This initiative aims to enhance knowledge and awareness in UK universities of cutting-edge industrial science, research and innovation.

Napier has nearly 20,000 students from more than 140 countries studying on campus in Edinburgh, online and at partner universities worldwide.

Nick Fannin, head of enterprise at Bright Red Triangle, the university’s enterprise hub, said: “Lynne’s incredible personal experience in building companies and her commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurial women aligns perfectly with Edinburgh Napier’s mission to nurture and support the women in our university community, enabling them to have real impact in their academic careers, and to commercialise their research.

“We believe Lynne’s expertise will have a profound impact on our students, staff and alumni as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. Lynne’s presence will be a tremendous asset to our community, and we are committed to bringing about positive change.”