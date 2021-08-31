Tech giant joins leading transport decarbonisation firm to accelerate global growth

Stephen Kelly

Kelly has a wealth of entrepreneurial experience of scaling high-growth businesses to global market leadership and invested during its latest round of angel funding.

TAP is the leading route optimisation and decarbonisation solution for vehicle fleets powered with AI. Its technologies enable organisations to accelerate their #Race2Zero as well as operate more efficiently, cutting fuel use and emissions, while helping the transition to decarbonised drivelines.

Stephen is the chair at Tech Nation, the UK’s leading growth platform for tech companies and entrepreneurs. He is also the former CEO of leading firms Sage, Micro Focus and Nasdaq-listed Chordiant.

He was a Business Ambassador to the British Prime Minister and the first Chief Operating Officer for the UK government. Stephen was recognised as the UK’s No. 1 Most Influential Person in Tech500’s Power List, awarded Mentor of the Year in 2019, and named one of Evening Standard’s Top 3 Businesspeople.

He is passionate about Climate Action, championing UK entrepreneurs, fuelling the growth of the UK tech sector and supporting regions across the UK.

Stephen said: “The Algorithm People has huge potential for global market leadership. The company’s technology sits at the nexus of AI, machine learning, and decarbonisation of transport, which helps fleets and organisations meet their net zero targets. TAP is the innovative solution to a massive business problem.”

The Algorithm People is bringing advanced mathematics, AI and machine learning to service fleets, final mile logistics, and passenger transport fleets throughout the UK. However, it is not only the engine of the software, which is revolutionary, but also the delivery.

Its product, My Transport Planner, offers the intuitive design and pay-as-you-go commercial model more commonly seen in the consumer sector, allowing businesses to avoid the lengthy consultations, prohibitive costs and harsh tied-in contracts traditionally associated with fleet software.

TAP CEO and Co-Founder Colin Ferguson says: “We are thrilled to have Stephen on board. His experience and expertise are extraordinary and will be a huge asset to us.

“His belief in our ability to help the UK’s and global fleets to decarbonise represents a huge vote of confidence from the market and investors alike,” says Colin.

“Governments around the world are driving the necessary change to electric vehicles, and many UK fleets are seizing the opportunity to decarbonise. However, they need to know decarbonisation can also be profitable,” says Colin. “Decarbonisation is a daunting prospect for most fleets, so we make it

easy for them to access and use very powerful tools, which will save them money and ensure the best return on investment.”

TAP’s platform is self-funding for companies, immediately offering savings of up to 30 per cent. My Transport Planner recently won an Innovation in Cost Reduction award for its technology at the Great British Fleet Awards.