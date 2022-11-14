Hospitality-focused tech firm ePos Hybrid has been serving up further growth including a string of hires to help drive further international expansion after it earlier this year raised a high six-figure sum via crowdfunding.

The Edinburgh-based company says it has created nine new roles in its UK team across its growth, sales and user experience departments, taking its headcount in the country to 22. It added that this comes amid its most successful months to date, with more than 350 new UK locations rolling out its plug-and-play hospitality tech between August and October alone.

The tech firm explains that its single, multi-use management platform unites plug-and-play products including electric point of sale (ePos), payments, digital ordering, and operations-management, to create a centralised management hub for firms in the food and drink space. Earlier this year, it smashed its £500,000 crowdfunding target, eventually raising about £750,000 including £100,000 from a single angel investor, while the firm recently launched in India, allowing it to create four jobs based in the country.

The business’ head of growth Andrew Gibbon has now said: “There is a real sense of excitement in the office at the moment... we’ve closed out a successful seed funding round, onboarded new team members, and we’re now smashing sales records every month. The hires will allow us to further develop and execute our aggressive growth plans throughout the UK and abroad, enhance and diversify our product range, and penetrate new markets. It has undoubtedly been a challenging few years for the hospitality sector, but we’re proud to have helped food and drink businesses manoeuvre through that while making huge strides as a business.”

The firm has been expanding its team as it targets both domestic and international growth. Picture: contributed.

The company added that the hires will help it accelerate growth both in the UK and overseas, targeting European, Australian and American markets as it scales towards launching its series A funding round in 2023. Such expansion comes after in two years its offering going from 221 locations to more than 1,100 with in excess of 11.4 million consumers having used its platform to order food or drinks.