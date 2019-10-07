Tech consultancy Consenna outgrows Edinburgh base with move to Renfrewshire

Edinburgh business consultancy Consenna has moved to new premises in Renfrewshire to accommodate its burgeoning headcount.

The company, which provides sales and marketing growth programmes to global technology customers including HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and BT, relocated its head office on the back of a recruitment push driven by a series of recent project wins.

Thompson: 'The Old Mill offers plenty of space and light and will allow us to grow further over the coming few years'. Picture: Contributed

Consenna will now be based at a 940-square foot suite in The Old Mill office development in Houston, seven miles from Glasgow International Airport.

The business highlighted proximity to the airport as a key factor in choosing its new base, ensuring easy access to its global client base.

The move comes shortly after former Apple director Trevor Evans took up the role of managing director at the consultancy.

Established in 2009 and chaired by Douglas Jeffrey, formerly of Apple and HP, Consenna provides technology and professional services designed to enhance sales for its customer base.

Commercial director Paul Thompson said: “In the next month alone we’re looking to recruit five new team members to cover roles in service delivery, customer services, operations management and business development.

“It’s important in doing this that we appeal to candidates both in terms of our location and also the environment and ethos that we exude as a business. The Old Mill… offers plenty of space and light and will allow us to grow further over the coming few years.”

