Team celebrates two centuries of long service

Lochmaben roof tile manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles recently celebrated 235 years.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 14 members of the manufacturers’ team were presented with long-service awards, six from the Halleaths site and eight from its Burton site.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent roof tile manufacturer that produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 the firm relaunched its Long Service Programme, so that alongside certificates and other gifts, the team each gets managed woodland from The Woodland Trust, local to each Russell Roof Tiles site, donated in their name. This provides a unique and long-lasting legacy, supporting the firm’s commitment to its local communities as well as its sustainable values and Net Zero pledge.

RRT Lochmaben Long Service Awards (L-R Douglas Campbell, Andrew Jackson, Colin Stevenson, Robert Thomsen, Scott Summers, Debbie Allen)

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage.

Long-serving team members from the firm’s Lochmaben site were presented with dedicated trees in Miltonrigg Woods in Brampton.

Managing Director of Russell Roof Tiles, Andrew Hayward, said: “We’re grateful to all of our long-serving team and their dedication to Russell Roof Tiles over the years. It’s wonderful to be able to mark their legacies with a unique gift that supports our sustainability values and benefits our local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lochmaben Yard Co-Ordinator, Colin Stevenson celebrated this year’s longest service anniversary of 35 years. Other recipients, who celebrated 20 years of service, included Production Supervisor, Andrew Jackson, Maintenance Manager, Douglas Campbell, and Production Supervisor, Robert Thomsen.

A further two members of Lochmaben staff received recognition for 10 years’ service, these were Operative, Roy Walker and Production Administrator, Debbie Allen.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent concrete roof tile manufacturer supplying products for top housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. Concrete tiles, many of which feature an interlocking design, allow for fast and reliable installation. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week, used on roofs across the country, which offer durability with profiles and colours designed to replicate traditional clay, stone, and slate tiles.

In 2023 Russell Roof Tile invested £750,000 in major upgrades at the Lochmaben plant, one of the biggest upgrades the site has seen since operations began in 1986. This work improved efficiency and sped up manufacturing and included a new, more-insulated curing chamber with a modern and improved heating system. This follows a £2.5 million investment in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To meet continued demand for its products the currently recruiting, with new roles to increase capacity. The expansion includes Production Operatives and Mechanical Maintenance Engineer roles with opportunities for experienced candidates to join the industry-leading team.