Taylor Wimpey named Large Home Builder of the Year at Homes for Scotland Awards

Taylor Wimpey is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Home Builder of the Year in the Large Builder category at the annual Homes for Scotland Awards Ceremony.

This accolade recognises the exceptional achievements of both Taylor Wimpey East Scotland and Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, celebrating their commitment to excellence in housebuilding.

The judging panel evaluated various aspects of housebuilding, including company ethos and approach, quality, the volume of new homes delivered, customer service, innovation, health and safety, and sustainability. Taylor Wimpey’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality homes while excelling in all these areas has earned this well-deserved recognition.

Gavin Hamilton, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, expressed his pride in the achievement: "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams right across Scotland. We are committed to delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of our customers while maintaining the highest standards in sustainability and innovation."

David Blair, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, echoed this sentiment: "Being recognised as 'Home Builder of the Year' is a fantastic achievement for our business. It reflects the passion and commitment of our teams across the country, who work tirelessly to create homes that enhance communities and improve lives."