'Targeted' energy investment could create 9,000 jobs in North-east Scotland

A review on the future shape of the energy workforce by Robert Gordon University (RGU) reveals that if the region attracts £17 billion of renewables investment then 54,000 direct and indirect jobs could be secured by 2030, up from 45,000 currently.

However, the forecast scenarios also indicate that reduced ambition could see up to 17,000 jobs in the area at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Paul de Leeuw, director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University, and the review’s lead author, said: “This review is an urgent call to action and highlights the size of the prize to create an exciting new energy future that will sustain and potentially grow the industry in the North-east of Scotland.

“Building on a legacy of over 50 years in oil and gas, there is a unique opportunity to re-shape a new energy future here.

“This will require rapid, targeted investment in the North-east to develop the project, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and operational infrastructure for the renewables sector.”

Scottish minister for energy and net zero Michael Matheson added: “This review demonstrates that, with the right investment, the North-east of Scotland could support 9,000 more offshore energy jobs by 2030 than it currently does, becoming a net zero global energy hub that supports existing oil and gas roles into the renewables and low carbon roles of the future.”