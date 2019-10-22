Taranata Group creates chief client role to champion ‘voice of customer’

Recruitment services provider Taranata Group has appointed its first chief client officer as it seeks to enhance its customer service offering.

Lee Murray, board director of the group’s IT recruitment arm Head Resourcing, will take on the position to grow client relationships across Taranata’s five brands.

The Edinburgh-centric group, founded by entrepreneur Paul Atkinson, incorporates Change Recruitment, Rawmarsh Consulting, Head Medical and Hanya Partners, a consulting business acquired by Taranata in May.

Murray will act as “the voice of the clients”, introducing focus groups and championing other initiatives to boost retention and add value.

Martin Ewart, who took on the role of group chief executive earlier this year, said: “Our conversations are overwhelmingly indicating that clients are demanding far more than a transactional supplier. They want more responsiveness, insight, collaboration and value from their partners.

“Lee’s role is to bring that depth of client voice into our business, and in turn ensure we constantly evolve to help our clients succeed.”

READ MORE: Morgan Stanley and Origo MDs join Scottish Financial Enterprise board