Taggarts owner Lookers embarks on drive to recruit 100 motor technicians

Lookers plc has launched a new campaign to recruit 100 technicians across its UK & Ireland network of 152 dealerships.

The motor retailer employs almost 7,000 staff across its network of 152 dealerships and is continuing to invest millions of pounds in state-of-the-art facilities across the group.

The fresh recruitment drive to fill 100 permanent technician roles promises “industry-leading pay, benefits and training for applicants who make the cut”.

Lookers said it was also committed to adding a further 180 apprenticeships across its network during this year – its largest ever apprenticeship intake.

Chris Whitaker, who joined the group earlier this year as its chief people officer, said: “We’ve taken time to benchmark ourselves within the industry across a range of areas and have integrated a new, people-focused programme that really sets us apart and we’ve worked hard to develop new industry-leading pay plans and revised working hours based on staff feedback to reflect a better work/life balance.”

Chief operating officer Duncan McPhee added: “The UK motoring industry is at an exciting stage of growth and we’re experiencing a welcome surge in demand for both new and used vehicles, as well as increasing enquiries for next-generation electric vehicles as a result of advancing technology and climate-friendly regulations, which are forcing a rapid change in mindset.

“The opportunities for skilled, experienced and graduate employees has never been greater. Lookers is future-focused, and we want more people to join us on our journey,” he added.

