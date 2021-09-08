Taggarts owner Lookers embarks on drive to recruit 100 motor technicians

The motor retailer employs almost 7,000 staff across its network of 152 dealerships and is continuing to invest millions of pounds in state-of-the-art facilities across the group.
The fresh recruitment drive to fill 100 permanent technician roles promises “industry-leading pay, benefits and training for applicants who make the cut”.
Lookers said it was also committed to adding a further 180 apprenticeships across its network during this year – its largest ever apprenticeship intake.
Chris Whitaker, who joined the group earlier this year as its chief people officer, said: “We’ve taken time to benchmark ourselves within the industry across a range of areas and have integrated a new, people-focused programme that really sets us apart and we’ve worked hard to develop new industry-leading pay plans and revised working hours based on staff feedback to reflect a better work/life balance.”
Chief operating officer Duncan McPhee added: “The UK motoring industry is at an exciting stage of growth and we’re experiencing a welcome surge in demand for both new and used vehicles, as well as increasing enquiries for next-generation electric vehicles as a result of advancing technology and climate-friendly regulations, which are forcing a rapid change in mindset.
“The opportunities for skilled, experienced and graduate employees has never been greater. Lookers is future-focused, and we want more people to join us on our journey,” he added.