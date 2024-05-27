There have been mixed signals emanating from Bute House since the recent changing of the guard. On one hand, new First Minister John Swinney has promised to put the economy at the heart of his government’s approach and appointed Kate Forbes as his deputy, raising expectations of a renewed focus on growth. On the other hand, most faces around the cabinet table are unchanged; that speaks more to continuity than to any radical shift. John Swinney now has a small window in which to demonstrate a break from the past by showing that he and Forbes are serious about setting a new economic direction and changing tack.

As a professional services provider working internationally and across sectors, Alba Partners identifies some core global and domestic challenges facing businesses. As a relatively young firm, growing rapidly and committed to developing our business in Scotland, we would welcome measures that support entrepreneurial firms that are scaling up, and we see a number of opportunities for John Swinney’s administration to create a more fertile climate for business development.

There are a number of potential growth sectors in Scotland. Swinney’s government needs to concentrate on driving up productivity in those areas, recognising the wider benefits a strategic focus will bring. Financial and professional services is one of those sectors, but energy, technology, food and drink, and life sciences are other areas in which Scotland has distinct strengths, all underpinned by a highly skilled workforce and high-quality research from our universities, which need the support of government to continue to play their enabling role in the economy. Given the right conditions, businesses in high-growth sectors can flourish. Creating those conditions should be a top priority for the Scottish Government.

Getting the right infrastructure in place to take advantage of emerging opportunities ought to be another priority, requiring strategic public investment and steps to reduce the regulatory burdens and processes that are acting as a brake on investment and slowing down progress. Kate Forbes has previously been vocal about the potential for economic transformation in the Highlands on the back of the renewable energy revolution, but the same principles apply to other parts of Scotland and economic sectors.

First Minister John Swinney and deputy Kate Forbes need to improve conditions for growth (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Scottish Government could also use its powers over business and personal taxation to increase competitiveness. With personal taxation increasing across the UK and a greater proportion of the workforce getting pulled into higher tax bands, recruitment has become increasingly challenging in already tight global labour markets, a challenge exacerbated by the Scottish Government using its tax varying powers to increase taxation at the margins rather than to steal a competitive march. We recognise the pressures on public finances and the political commitment to strong public services, but a thriving economy will increase revenues more effectively than hikes in business and individual tax burdens.