Swan to build 100 affordable Glasgow homes after landing planning permission

Property developer Swan Group has received planning consent for 100 affordable homes in the north of Glasgow.

Swan will deliver the Royston development on behalf of PfP Capital, the fund management business of Places for People, which owns or manages more than 197,000 homes.

Work is expected to start on-site before the end of the year and is scheduled for completion in 2021. It marks the second new Glasgow development announced by Swan this year.

The developer secured £50 million growth capital deal earlier this year to deliver more than 3,000 homes across Scotland.

Swan MD Phil McGinlay said: “This will make a vital contribution to the availability of affordable and social homes for Scotland’s biggest city. It’s an exciting time for Swan Group, as we step up our programme of developments across the country, to meet growing demand.”

William Kyle, fund director at PfP, added: “These homes will be a valuable addition to the supply of affordable homes in Glasgow and will provide customers with the opportunity to rent affordably in close proximity to the city centre. We look forward to working with the team at Swan Group as they continue to grow the business.”