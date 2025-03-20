SVL Business Solutions achieves NICE platinum partner status

SVL Business Solutions, one of the UK’s leading contact centre solutions providers, has been awarded Platinum Partner status by NICE, a global leader in AI-powered CX technology.

The accreditation places SVL among an elite group of partners worldwide. It recognises the company’s expertise in delivering AI-driven automation, omnichannel integration, and workforce optimisation to contact centres across multiple industries.

SVL has been working with contact centres for over 55 years, supporting organisations to transform customer engagement, improve agent efficiency, and streamline operations.

David Kindness, Managing Director at SVL, described the Platinum Partner status as a landmark achievement.

“Achieving NICE Platinum Partner status is a testament to the depth of expertise and dedication of our team.

“This milestone strengthens our ability to provide world-class CX solutions, ensuring our customers benefit from industry-leading innovation and support.

“As contact centres face increasing demand for seamless, AI-driven customer interactions, our partnership with NICE enables us to deliver the very best in automation, analytics, and workforce engagement solutions.”

The partnership between SVL and NICE has already delivered significant operational improvements for leading brands.

By implementing NICE’s solutions, SVL has helped organisations reduce operational costs, enhance customer satisfaction, and empower contact centre agents with real-time insights.

NICE is a recognised global leader in AI-powered CX, offering cloud-native solutions that enhance every stage of the customer journey. The NICE CXone platform, which SVL has successfully deployed for multiple clients, provides advanced predictive analytics, AI-driven routing, and automation tools to optimise customer engagement.

Keith Jackson, Vice President Partner Sales, International, from NICE, highlighted the significance of SVL’s achievement.

“SVL’s achievement of Platinum Partner status reflects the strength of our partnership and their expertise in delivering best-in-class contact centre solutions.

Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to transform customer experience through AI, automation, and digital-first strategies. We look forward to continuing our work together to drive success for our mutual customers.”

With the contact centre industry rapidly evolving, businesses are increasingly looking for solutions that combine AI, automation, and omnichannel customer engagement.

As a NICE Platinum Partner, SVL is uniquely positioned to help organisations implement and optimise next-generation CX technologies.

SVL remains committed to helping businesses navigate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance both customer and employee experiences.