Sutstainabuild sets the ‘greenprint’ for Scotland’s net zero future

Sustainabuild | Supplied

Sustainabuild, the network for sustainability-focused professionals in the built environment, has unveiled its latest ‘Green Skills’ Impact Report.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report outlines key insights and actionable recommendations from its recent ministerial-led Assembly. The Assembly, opened by Graeme Dey, Minister for Higher and Further Education, focused on the urgent need to close Scotland’s green skills gap within the built environment.

The report, developed from in-depth discussions and workshops at the Assembly, identifies urgent workforce priorities to help Scotland meet its ambitious target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. With the built environment accounting for approximately 40 per cent of Scotland’s total emissions, the sector plays a pivotal role in the transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among key recommendations in the report are the establishment of a national green skills strategy and stronger collaboration between educational institutions and industry to establish high-quality training programmes. Other crucial measures include inclusive hiring practices as well as targeted mentorship and scholarships to support women and underrepresented groups entering green careers.

During his opening address Minister Dey highlighted the Scottish Government’s commitment to sustainable skills development and cross-sector collaboration. The new Green Skills Impact Report, already shared with Minister Dey’s office, provides a roadmap for the sector, highlighting practical measures for workforce training, and delivering long-term sustainability within the built environment.

To drive action, Sustainabuild has confirmed plans for an industry roundtable event to bring together government officials, educators, and business leaders. The event will focus on transforming recommendations into real-world solutions and ensuring tangible progress.

Matt Colgan, director at Sustainabuild said: “The Assembly highlighted the industry’s eagerness to collaborate and accelerate progress. Our Green Skills Impact Report captures these critical discussions and translates them into clear, achievable actions. The upcoming roundtable will be an essential step in turning these recommendations into real impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad