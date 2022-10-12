Sustainable STATS Group pick up energy industry award

Lisa Mitchell (centre) STATS Group Commercial Director, collects the EIC Sustainability Award

The EIC is a leading 900-member trade association covering the global supply chain in oil and gas, power, nuclear and renewables industries.

Pipeline technology specialist STATS collected the Sustainability Award at a ceremony attended by EIC members, government representatives and project decision makers.

Stuart Broadley, EIC’s chief executive officer, said: “At these times, when energy supplies are tight and prices are high, the energy industry’s supply chain is doing its best to keep our lights on and our economies running.

“Our members are acutely aware of the urgent need to ensure a sustainable supply of affordable energy with as little environmental impact as possible.

"It’s a herculean task given the current geopolitical and economic challenges, but everyone is working hard.”

In the EIC’s Survive and Thrive insights report, Aberdeenshire-based STATS were said to “demonstrate innovative capabilities in helping organisations to save emissions while providing significant carbon price savings in the process”.

The report said STATS recognised the need to properly evaluate where the company lay on the sustainability spectrum and how it could further shift the dial in order to reduce its own footprint, while also supporting the net-zero endeavours of clients.

The report added: “From its excellent safety records to talent development to the contribution of wealth via tax payments, competitive salaries and infrastructure investment, actions previously focussed on ensuring STATS acted as a sound corporate citizen in all its operating regions had laid much of the groundwork for its sustainability endeavours.”

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Howarth, said: “We are delighted our commitment to sustainability and to working in ways that limit the impact on the environment in our own operations and those of our clients, have been recognised by our industry peers.”