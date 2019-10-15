Sustainable oil industry start-up to double up on headcount

An Aberdeenshire start-up that aims to make the oil and gas industry more sustainable is set to double its headcount.

Legasea, which was established earlier this year, is in the process of recruiting for a range of roles to support its growth.

The business started with a team of three in April, and this has since increased to six. Following a series of contract awards, the intention is to further double the number of personnel.

Legasea claims to reduces the environmental impact of the oil and gas industry. Instead of the traditional recycling process, the venture takes the subsea production equipment from decommissioned fields and reuses as many parts as possible following a refurbishment process at its base, near Westhill.

Operations director Ray Milne said: “Our team has experienced a fantastic first six months. The considerable efforts, of every individual, have contributed towards our success so far, and we look forward to a period of significant growth for Legasea and the offshore industry alike.”