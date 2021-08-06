Sustainable companies being given chance to pitch onstage at COP 26

The deadline to enter the latest round of what is billed as the UK’s biggest funding competition for high-growth-potential businesses has been extended to August 16 to give more sustainable firms the chance to put themselves in the running.

This opportunity and the chance to win up to £100,000 have been made possible thanks to financial support for Scottish Edge from key delivery partner Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which is also the principal partner of COP26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Hamill, COO at Scottish Edge, and Judith Cruickshank, MD of business banking at RBS. Picture: contributed.

Scottish Edge said the new Net Zero Edge award reflects Scotland’s drive to reach net zero by 2045, and celebrates the role innovative businesspeople and entrepreneurs are playing in making this target achievable.

Judith Cruickshank, MD of business banking at RBS, said: "Our proud partnership with Scottish Edge over the last decade has helped identify and support some of Scotland’s most talented businesses.

“We hope that this new award category offers well-deserved recognition for those organisations leading the way in the transition to net zero – and inspires others to do the same.”

Steven Hamill, chief operating officer at Scottish Edge, urged firms to apply ahead of the August 16 deadline. He also said: “Tackling climate change has never been more important, especially with COP26 set to put the spotlight on Scotland’s net-zero targets later this year. We want to recognise the great work that Scottish businesses, from a range of sectors, are doing to help deliver net zero.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.