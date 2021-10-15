Surveying firm to host biggest ever commercial property auction amid surge in interest

Among the 30 lots in the auction is a roadside investment comprising a convenience store and retail unit on the edge of Dumfries.

The firm said Tuesday’s online event would bring together a wide range of commercial opportunities across Scotland, including residential portfolios, potential retail and commercial investments and development sites.

Among the 30 lots are a retail investment opportunity in the heart of Inverness city centre, a roadside investment comprising a convenience store and retail unit on the edge of Dumfries and a “prominent” retail/office investment in Airdrie town centre.

The auction comes amid renewed interest in commercial property investment following a downturn during the height of the pandemic.

Shepherd said this month’s event followed an 82 per cent success rate achieved from its June auction.

Barry Dunlop, head of Shepherd Commercial Auctions, said: “Following what has been an exceptionally busy few months, our latest and largest auction offering to date features a broad mix of investment and asset management properties.

“Our auctions are increasingly recognised for offering an attractive alternative way for investors to buy and sell commercial property safe and securely.”

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd, added: “With the investment and development markets continuing to witness strong demand, we are delighted to present to the market a ‘Scotland-wide’ auction offering which plays to the strengths and depths of our local office network.

“Our partnership with SDL Property Auctions allows us to reach more potential buyers and drive the best possible prices, while providing speed and certainty within a fixed timeframe.”

