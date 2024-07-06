Supermarket giant to stock Edinburgh brewer's gluten-free beers in 40 Scottish stores

Elliot Lamb of Edinburgh's Bellfield Brewery, raising a glass to the new supply deal with Asda. Picture: Ian Georgeson

“We believe that great tasting beer should be available for everyone” – co-founder Alistair Brown

Bellfield Brewery is cheering a deal with Asda that sees the Edinburgh-based gluten-free beer-maker secure a new listing for three of its product lines.

Lawless Village IPA, Bohemian Pilsner and Mega City IPA will now be on shelves of 40 of the supermarket giant’s stores across Scotland. All of the brewer’s products are certified by Coeliac UK and registered with the Vegan Society. The capital brewery was founded in 2015 by two friends, Alistair Brown who has Coeliac disease, and Giselle Dye.

Brown, chief executive, said: “Here, at Bellfield, we believe that great tasting beer should be available for everyone, so it’s exciting to see our products hit the shelves of such a major retailer. Our company mission is simple - to produce exceptionally tasty beers that everyone can enjoy, and it’s great to have Asda on board with us as part of that mission.”

Head brewer Keith Robertson added: “We are a small team, and we all have a stake in the business, so we all share the same passion of producing delicious IPAs, ales, lagers and pilsners that everyone can experience. We love to enjoy good gluten-free food - so why not brew excellent gluten-free beers to complement it.”