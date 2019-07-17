Sunamp set to shine with global reach under Chinese deal

Thermal storage company Sunamp has moved closer to producing and selling an “innovative” heat pump water heater for the residential market globally after inking a new deal.

The East Lothian firm has signed a fresh memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese partner Jiangsu Gomon New Energy Co to make and commercialise its household heater.

Designed in collaboration with the water tank producer, the environmentally friendly heater combines Gomon’s pumps with Sunamp’s batteries.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Shanghai and was attended by Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee, chairman of Gomon Chaohong Fan, and Maurizio Zaglio, international business development manager at Sunamp.

Zaglio said: “We are one step closer towards licensing and manufacturing a transformational new product using our unique, clean energy thermal storage technology which will enable householders worldwide to improve efficiency and cut carbon emissions associated with generating heat and hot water.”

Fan added: “This contract is the next stage for Gomon in the field of phase change energy storage products and has far-reaching significance.

"As well as promoting Sunamp’s technology in China and opening up the vast Chinese market, it will also trigger the expansion of Gomon’s product range and will further raise our profile worldwide.”