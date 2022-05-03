Summers-Inman promotes Michael Pollock to Head of Building Surveying (Scotland)

Based at the firm’s Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Mr Pollock’s promotion to director will see him focus on managing the company’s long-established and successful building surveying team

Mr Pollock, whose project experience covers all sectors of the construction industry, joined Summers-Inman in 2005 as a Building Surveyor and has risen through the business from Senior Surveyor and Associate Director.

The appointment is part of an ongoing growth plan for Summers-Inman, whose current client base includes The City of Edinburgh Council, East Lothian Council, West Lothian Council, Dunedin Canmore Housing Association, Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association and Cairn Housing Association.

Promoted: Michael Pollock

He said: “Having worked at Summers-Inman for 17 years, I have witnessed a lot of change in the business. With the performance and growth of the Edinburgh office over recent years I am very excited to be promoted to a senior management role where I can contribute to the continued growth of the business in Scotland.

“The construction industry is continuing to bounce back following the downturn caused by the pandemic, however there are still challenges as a result of the high prices and availability of materials. We hope to see the industry continuing to recover in 2022 with output returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have a great team in Edinburgh that continues to provide a high level of service to all existing clients, and I look forward to bringing in new business from different sectors. The management team have a vision for the path of the business over the next few years, and my role is to play an integral part in realising that vision.”

Regional Managing Director, Aynsley Cheatley, said: “Mike and I have worked together for 17 years, we have both progressed through the business and have an excellent working relationship.

“He is an extremely well-respected member of our team in Edinburgh and across the wider business and has been instrumental in securing repeat business from our established client base.

“Our focus has been on creating an enjoyable working environment where our team can develop and flourish for the benefit of our clients and this is evidenced by our excellent staff retention. Mike will help mentor junior technical staff while also developing the business in different areas.

“This is the second senior appointment in the last six months following the promotion of Angus Macdonald to Director at the end of last year.

“We now have experienced Directors in charge of our two main consultancy service offerings of Quantity Surveying and Building Surveying which provides an excellent structure, allowing me to focus on overseeing the delivery of our strategic business plan and growth in Scotland.”

With already one of the largest independent building surveying teams in Scotland, due to continued success the business is growing the team further and is soon to announce the appointment of an additional graduate apprentice and graduate surveyor, ensuring the company can meet demands and continue to deliver high quality services to its client base.