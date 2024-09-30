Successful business Rainbow Railways evolved from simple hobby

When Colin Rae first stumbled upon a model railway in his partner Michael’s loft, he never imagined that a hobby would transform into a thriving business.

What began as a simple passion project has, over the past two decades, evolved into Rainbow Railways - a Linlithgow-based model shop that has become a well-known name in the model railway community; offering ready-to-run model railway items as well as specialised painting and transfer supplies.

And the firm is on track for success with support from logistics specialists APC Edinburgh and The APC network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow Railways journey began when Colin and Michael's shared passion for model railways led them to dedicate an entire room to their growing collection.

Linlithgow-based model shop Rainbow Railways

As the railway industry underwent privatisation, the demand for customised and repainted model trains surged, but finding professional services was too expensive.

Colin’s decision to try repainting the models himself revealed a hidden talent, which soon became the foundation of Rainbow Railways as he began offering his repainting services to others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people sought new hobbies, and the demand for Rainbow Railways' services soared, leading to a significant increase in both repainting services and ready-to-run models.

The business took a significant leap forward when Colin partnered with his friend Mark, who had long dreamed of opening a model shop. Together, they expanded the Rainbow Railways brand and, despite the challenges of the pandemic, turned that dream into a reality by successfully opening their own model shop.

Rainbow Railways has continued to thrive, consistently achieving ambitious growth targets. Over the first three years, the business expanded by 50% annually, reaching a £1 million turnover this year, with plans to hit £1.2 million next year. The team, comprising Colin, Michael, Mark, and dedicated employees such as Adam and Ailee, remain focused on further growth and expanding their offerings.

“We're proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but we’re always looking for ways to grow and improve” said Colin Rae, Director at Rainbow Railways.

“We’ve built a strong reputation for our unique offerings and dedication to the model railway community, and our mission is to continue expanding while upholding those high standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2021, Rainbow Railways began working with APC Edinburgh and The APC network to meet their growing logistics needs. Before this, they had relied on other couriers but faced challenges with consistency and delivery issues. APC Edinburgh’s straightforward pricing, local service, and ease of setting up a booking system made them the perfect partner.

“One of the key differentiators for APC Edinburgh is having a local point of contact,” Colin explains. “It allows us to resolve issues quickly and ensures that deliveries are handled efficiently. I truly appreciate the personal touch of dealing with a small, consistent team who are always available to address any concerns.”

“We chose to work with APC Edinburgh because of their reliability and outstanding customer service. It’s important for us to have a team that understands our business and is willing to go the extra mile for our customers.”

Ailsa Hamilton, Sales Manager at APC Edinburgh said: “It has been a real pleasure partnering with Rainbow Railways and being able to support the business as it has flourished.

"The APC network’s unique and flexible approach is crucial for building strong relationships with our SME customers, ensuring high delivery standards and customer satisfaction.”

Since partnering with APC Edinburgh, Rainbow Railways has seen significant improvements in their delivery process. The swift and reliable service has not gone unnoticed, with customers frequently praising the fast delivery times.

“Our customers often tell us how impressed they are with how quickly their orders arrive,” said Colin. “They appreciate not only the speed but also the reliability of the service.”

The future looks promising for this Linlithgow-based model shop, as they continue to build on their strong foundation and aim for full steam ahead in the model railway industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ailsa Hamilton added: “We take such pride in championing and supporting SMEs. As Rainbow Railways continues to expand, we understand the crucial role our relationship will play and remain committed to providing them with the vital delivery services they need to succeed.”