Subsea-focused Eodex makes Scottish debut by laying anchor in Aberdeen

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, has welcomed Eodex to the Energy Park in Bridge of Don.

The firm, which operates around the world and whose main UK operational base is in Portsmouth, has taken space at Unit 2 of the Innovation Centre and has agreed an initial one-year lease.

Eodex supports offshore and underwater projects by offering capabilities to deliver safe unexploded ordnance (UXO) disposal services. It also provides precise explosive cutting systems for underwater decommissioning projects.

It says its UXO removal and disposal technique is “optimised to offer the most gentle form of maritime bomb disposal and avoid detonation of seabed munitions whenever possible”, minimising damage to whales, dolphins and all other forms of sea life.

The firm added that it is at the heart of the #StopSeaBlasts campaign, which is being spearheaded by actress and environmental campaigner Joanna Lumley.

Eodex’s Aberdeen base will concentrate on projects in the North Sea and other Scottish waters. It will serve as a hub for three employees initially, but this is expected to increase as the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables.

Executive director Bernie Morrison said: “The growth in the renewables sector in Scotland and globally brings enormous potential for our business to grow and develop from our Aberdeen base. The new office provides the perfect location and has everything we need to provide our team with a positive working environment together.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset-management at Moorfield Group, said: “This deal is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the North-east region. As pandemic restrictions start to ease, we anticipate increased occupier demand for space at the Parks.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 square feet of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 in Bridge of Don. Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks.

