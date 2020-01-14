STV taking on staff for new Dundee ‘digital hub’

Broadcaster STV is developing a “digital hub” in Dundee as it looks to build up its video-on-demand player.

Two developers have joined the existing STV team in the city, tasked with delivering the services that power the STV Player streaming platform.

The move will form the basis of the group’s digital growth plans in Dundee, with ambitions to recruit a team of up to ten by the end of the year.

Digital MD Richard Williams said: “The STV Player is going through a period of rapid growth so it’s really important to craft scalable and resilient services that meet the growing demand on the streaming service. We have a sizeable team of developers at our Glasgow HQ but it’s important to us, as a regional media business, to ensure a wealth of talent across all of our bases.

“Dundee is renowned for being a hub of technical excellence, with a solid reputation across software development, so it was a no brainer for us to base a digital hub here.”

