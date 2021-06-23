STV Studios scores points with new quiz show commission

The show, which will be broadcast on weekday afternoons, promises “both high drama and high stakes that will keep the contestants on their toes and their eyes on the prize as they risk losing it all with each step they take”.

It will see teams compete for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor. Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies in order to cross the floor safely, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

The Bridge of Lies is produced by STV Studios, makers of Catchphrase. Picture: contributed.

The Bridge of Lies was commissioned by BBC Daytime & Early Peak as part of a competitive initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland. It was ordered by Carla-Maria Lawson, head of daytime and early peak, and the commissioning editors are Alex McLeod and Neil McCallum, based in Glasgow, for BBC Daytime.

The series will be produced by STV Studios, makers of BBC Daytime’s Antiques Road Trip and ITV’s Catchphrase, and will be filmed and produced in Glasgow.

Gary Chippington, STV Studios’ creative director of entertainment, will serve as executive producer. He said: “We’ve worked hard to develop an innovative format which will stand out in such a popular genre and it’s great that the BBC has as much confidence in it as we do.

“We can’t wait to get into the studio to make what we’re confident will become a new daytime favourite.”

Roddy Davidson of house broker Shore Capital said: “This news adds to the growing momentum within STV Studios and, in our view, showcases its ability to create and produce innovative and high-quality content across multiple genres, win through competitive tendering situations and tap into strong demand from multiple sources (domestic, international, streaming services, etc).

“Importantly, this commission also reflects STV’s ability to tap into ‘nations and regions’ production spend from UK broadcasters – a category that is expected to show strong growth.” He also flagged “growing anecdotal evidence and forecast data suggesting a strong bounceback in advertising spend”.

