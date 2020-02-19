STV Productions to make clearout show for Really and STV

Glasgow-based STV Productions has been co-commissioned by broadcasters Discovery-owned Really and STV to produce a new “heart-warming” series.

The newly created format – titled Clear Out Cash In – follows Yorkshire auctioneer Angus Ashworth and his team as they clear out houses full of trinkets, treasure and junk, “transforming former family homes to empty shells, ready for sale”.

The items of value go to auction, with profits going to the owner, and the rest are recycled or taken to the tip. Ashworth may also uncover some heirlooms the family can’t part with, whatever their value, and hear stories behind these.

STV Productions will produce ten hour-long episodes for broadcast on Really and eight half-hour episodes for STV. Stephen O’Donnell, director of programme strategy and marketing at STV, said: “The team will follow stories with a Scottish angle for our episodes as a key part of our regional programme offering, with every episode celebrating those hidden gems in what is guaranteed to be a surprising and uplifting journey of discovery.”

Craig Hunter, director of factual at STV Productions, said: “This is an exciting commission for us, with the production team unearthing stories and creating two distinct series for Really and STV.”

He added that the show will “resonate and entertain viewers of both channels”.