Student Loans Company officially opens new HQ 30 years after move into Glasgow

Chris Larmer, chief executive of the Student Loans Company, outside the new Glasgow headquarters building.

The Student Loans Company has officially opened its new headquarters in Glasgow after recently moving into the six storey, purpose-built office building.

Baroness Diana Barran, minister for the schools system and student finance, was joined by Student Loans Company (SLC) staff and representatives from the design and construction teams to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion. SLC moved into the 75,000-square-foot office in January and the building, which can house hundreds of workers, has been designed to “encourage collaboration and provide a modern working environment”. Key sustainability features include a “living wall”, solar panels and cycle storage.

Chris Larmer, chief executive of SLC, said: “SLC has been in the city since its inception more than 30 years ago and relocating to Clyde Place has been an exciting new chapter for our organisation. It’s fantastic to have a new modern space for our colleagues and we have settled very quickly into the riverside community. At SLC, we are committed to enabling students to invest in their future through further and higher education, and we look forward to continuing to deliver our purpose in our new home.”

SLC administers student finance on behalf of the UK government and the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It processes almost 1.5 million applications for student finance every year and manages a loan book of £227.5 billion.