Structural engineers are paving the way to net zero - ​Richard Campbell

As I approach nearly a year as Chair of the Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE) Regional Group in Scotland, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on the evolving responsibilities and influence of our profession.

The importance of structural engineers in the journey towards achieving net zero targets has never been more critical. Our role in shaping the built environment places us at the forefront of addressing climate change, a challenge that requires a concerted and collaborative effort across all sectors.

The IStructE views sustainability as of equal importance to our commitment to life safety. We have a clear agenda to ensure sustainability is embedded into every aspect of our work. This declaration serves as a foundation for collaborative approaches, ensuring that structural engineers work together closely with architects, contractors and other stakeholders from the very outset of a project. Aligning our efforts with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals further strengthens our commitment to creating structures that not only serve current needs but also safeguard the future.

One of the cornerstones of our profession’s contribution to sustainability is the emphasis on understanding the impact of our design decisions and the carbon emissions related to our use of materials – after all, global production of steel and concrete alone contributes to nearly 15 per cent of global emissions.

The ability to calculate a structure’s embodied carbon, to understand the impact of carbon on our designs, is now a fundamental component of the IStructE path towards professional membership for aspiring structural engineers. Accurate carbon assessments enable us to design buildings that minimise environmental impact, ensuring they are both innovative and responsible.

In addition to carbon calculations, embracing the reuse of buildings and materials is essential. Such circular economy design principles focus on an alternative to a traditional linear economy (take, make, waste), so that as few new resources as possible are used. We must consider the entire lifecycle of building materials – from extraction and processing to their eventual use – and design in a way to optimise them so they can be reused or recycled.

This holistic approach ensures our designs not only meet functional requirements but contribute positively to the environment. By prioritising the sustainable use of materials, we can reduce our environmental footprint and make meaningful strides towards net zero.

The best time to implement a carbon reduction strategy is at the very beginning of a project. Early engagement is key. It’s at this stage that we have the greatest opportunity to influence the design, materials and methods used. Yet, this early involvement often faces resistance due to the perceived costs and the complexity of involving multiple teams from the start. This is where a paradigm shift is required – one that takes clients and contractors on a journey towards understanding the long-term benefits of sustainable practices.

Structural engineers must become more vocal advocates for our profession. We play a fundamental role in shaping the built environment, and it is imperative that our expertise is recognised and utilised early in the project lifecycle. By championing the importance of our contributions, we can ensure that sustainable design principles are integrated from the outset, leading to better outcomes for both clients and the environment.

As we look ahead, the path to net zero will undoubtedly present challenges. However, through strong leadership, collaborative working, and a commitment to innovation, the structural engineering profession can and must lead the way. By continuing to speak up, push boundaries and embrace sustainable practices, we will not only meet the demands of today but also build a better, more resilient future for generations to come.