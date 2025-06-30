Strength in numbers: BFT’s memberships surge across the UK

Body Fit Training (BFT) has boosted its UK presence with a nationwide open week campaign that generated nearly 700 leads and over 50 new memberships across studios in London, Leicester, and Glasgow.

Body Fit Training (BFT) – one of the world’s fastest-growing fitness franchises, has just wrapped up a nationwide open week that has supercharged it’s UK presence. The nationwide initiative, spearheaded and fully funded by the brand’s head office team, has injected serious momentum into its network – and the results speak for themselves.

With nearly 700 leads and the generation of 50+ new memberships across the five participating studios in London, Leicester and Glasgow, the campaign hasn’t only driven strong lead numbers but has also brought fresh energy into studios around the nation.

“It’s great to see so many people walk through our doors for the first time – and even better to see such an increase in those all-important conversions,” said BFT’s founder Cameron Falloon. “When someone experiences our programming and community firsthand, it really clicks. We welcomed anyone to come and try BFT for free, having full confidence that once people experience our coaches, studio communities and programming that most of the hard work is done. With a no pressure approach, we’ve found the results to have done wonders for our UK network.”

BFT open days

Some standout studio results underscore the campaign’s impact:

BFT East Croydon converted 23% of its visitors into members, showcasing the power of BFT’s trial-to-join experience.

BFT Battersea recorded more bookings than leads, a sign of strong local buzz and referrals.

And BFT Hackney saw nearly 100 attendees during the open week, making it one of the studio’s busiest weeks to date.

“People are looking for something authentic,” Falloon added. “They want more than a workout – they want community, coaching and a place where they can actually see progress. That’s exactly what BFT is built to deliver.”

The four-week marketing campaign, which was orchestrated and funded by the team at head office in Melbourne, included a mix of local outreach, digital marketing and in-studio experiences. By removing barriers and making the BFT experience accessible – even for total newcomers – the initiative struck a balance between performance and approachability.

As BFT continues to grow its footprint in the UK, this campaign reinforces the brand’s belief that results speak for themselves. With new members on board, hundreds of new prospects introduced to the brand and five studios buzzing with activity, it’s a clear signal that the appetite for Body Fit Training is stronger than ever.

The campaign’s success follows another major milestone for the brand: BFT was recently named 2025 Boutique Fitness Business at the Beyond Activ summit in Singapore. The award highlights BFT’s standout performance, innovation and growing influence in the global fitness industry. It also showcases remarkable consistency from the brand, as the award follows BFT being named APAC Franchise of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2024.