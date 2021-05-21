The new three-year agreement will run to the summer of 2024 and sees the company continue to provide the club with all technical, customer and billing support for RedTV, the Dons’ live streaming and Video On Demand subscription platform.

The company has worked with Aberdeen since 2015 and has been continually improving the service since.

Paul Aniello, Stream Digital managing director, said: “We have been working with Aberdeen FC for a number of years and are delighted to continue our relationship with the club.

Aberdeen players Ross McCrorie and Joe Lewis on RedTV duty. Pic: Newsline Media.

“We have helped the club introduce a host of new features and look forward to continuing to raise the bar when it comes to live streaming matches for their supporters around the world.”

Aberdeen FC’s Commercial Director Rob Wicks said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Stream Digital with this new three-year deal.

“Over the last six years they have provided excellent support and service as our RedTV product has grown and developed.

Aberdeen FC’s Commercial Director Rob Wicks is 'delighted' with the new deal

“The last twelve months have thrown some major challenges our way in facilitating our Virtual Season Tickets and Pay-Per-View options as well as the RedTV platform for our international viewers, but these have been handled professionally and expediently by Stream Digital.

“We look forward to working with them next season and beyond as we move towards a wider membership model for the club.”

Stream Digital currently delivers streaming services to thousands of football fans across the globe thanks to partnerships with 11 out of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs.

From its Livingston base, it also provided tailor-made solutions for a further seven clubs outwith the top flight this season, including newly-promoted Heart of Midlothian.

The firm recently announced a ground-breaking expansion with the launch of the UK’s first permanent facility designed solely for live streaming music concerts.

With a 10,000 sq. ft. performance centre having been purposely built within the company’s West Lothian studios, it's thought the Big Gig Box could be a game-changer for an industry decimated by the pandemic.

“As Scotland’s leading video platform company, we have huge experience in live streaming football matches to a worldwide customer base, with all the necessary customer support and infrastructure,” added Mr Aniello.

“We also work in film and television, so it seemed the natural thing to do to combine that expertise to stream sports and music."

