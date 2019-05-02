Strategy unveiled to create ‘workforce of tomorrow’ to underpin oil and gas

An energy skills body with a base in Aberdeen has set out a six-year strategy to create the “workforce of tomorrow” in Britain’s oil and gas industry.

Opito’s Skills Landscape 2019 – 2025 report, part of the UKCS Workforce Dynamics research series, argues that technology advances, globalisation and the transition to a lower-carbon future are accelerating changing skills demands in the sector.

The document was published today at an Oil & Gas UK Business Breakfast, sponsored by Deloitte, where the panel of industry speakers included Ariel Flores, BP’s North Sea regional president.

It is estimated that in just six years the industry needs to attract 25,000 new workers, 4,500 of which will be into roles that do not currently exist in areas such as data science, automation and new materials. Future roles may include artificial intelligence business developer.

Built on four strategic components – retain, retrain, recruit, and renew – the report, led by Opito in partnership with Robert Gordon University’s Oil and Gas Institute, aims to help the sector develop an increasingly flexible, multi-skilled and technology-enabled workforce.

A route map has been developed to bring together organisations to deliver on targeted actions, encompassing activities such as developing new education and training courses, and initiatives that support future recruitment and skills diversity.

The survey also found 28 per cent of people’s time is currently spent on repetitive, transactional activities more likely to become automated over time.

Mark Cullens, director of strategic engagement at Opito, said: “We require a sharp focus on supporting the industry to take advantage of the benefits of digitisation and energy transition… Opito is working with industry and various stakeholders to coordinate and facilitate a route map of actions to help support the industry’s Vision 2035 and the role of the sector in the low-carbon economy.”

Paul de Leeuw, director of Robert Gordon University’s Oil and Gas Institute, highlighted the “tremendous opportunity to ensure the UK retains its position as a world-class basin for energy skills… There is real prize here for the UK and there is a collective responsibility to future-proof the skills and capabilities in the sector.”

Oil & Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “Having a workforce of highly skilled, adaptable and creative talent will help ensure the long-term future of our industry as we continue to play a key role in the evolving energy mix.”