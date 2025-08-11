Strategic move for agency team at Davidson & Robertson

The Agency team at Davidson & Robertson (D&R), has joined the London-based Mayfair Office Group, in a strategic move resulting in even stronger links within the national and international property market.

As rural specialists covering Scotland and Northern England, the new relationship with Mayfair Office further strengthens D&R’s property offering, providing an influential platform to connect with discerning buyers, increase visibility, and benefit from a prestigious London presence.

Mayfair Office Group brings together the best local independent estate agency experience to create a global force in property, with over 320 associated offices throughout the United Kingdom and over 150 associated offices across Europe, the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and South Africa through its affiliate network Mayfair International.

Chris Edmunds, D&R Director, and Head of Agency says “Our new relationship with the Mayfair Office Group is very much focused on extending our reach and resources for the portfolio of rural properties we have on the market. Bringing together our joint strengths can only be beneficial for our clients.

“We have a deep understanding of our locations and have the flexibility and freedom to adapt marketing strategies that offer clients a very personal and tailored approach. At the same time, the Mayfair Office Group provides a much larger platform and exposure to a wider potential buyer list.”

As a member of Mayfair Office Group, D&R gains a prime office located in the heart of London’s West End in Mayfair, just off New Bond Street. The office’s location in an affluent high-traffic pedestrian zone results in outstanding visibility and exposure to buyers, investors, and international visitors.

D&R broadens its reach further through Mayfair’s enhanced public relations opportunities in well-known U.K. media outlets; strategic advertising; and networking events with other successful estate agency professionals from the U.K. and around the world.

Commenting on client confidence in D&R and the wider property market, Chris Edmunds said “Growing confidence in the market is reflected by the increase in appraisal requests we are receiving and are seeing clients coming to market that previously held back but are now more confident to sell. It is also apparent that we are receiving a larger proportion of requests from higher value properties, demonstrating that we are very much in the mix for larger rural homes, farms and land in Scotland and Northern England.”