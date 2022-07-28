Stonehaven zero waste and refill store celebrates growth by opening second outlet

Replenish, which opened for business in Stonehaven in November 2020, has now opened its second store in Chapelton, .

Situated in Chapelton’s unique box park shopping centre, a collection of shipping containers adapted into business units, Replenish at Chapelton opened for business on July 20.

Specialising in fruit and veg, locally produce, and refills, Replenish at Chapelton encourages customers to join the refill revolution and ‘BYOC - bring your own containers’ to stock up with household essentials including flour, cereals, herbs & spices and pasta plus laundry detergent and conditioner.

Like the flagship store in Stonehaven, Replenish at Chapelton will stock a selection of locally produced food celebrating the best the North-east and Scotland has to offer – including dairy produce, bread, soft drinks, cured meats, gluten free and vegan friendly products.

Owner, Donna Maver’s passion for local produce, supporting the local economy and considering smarter shopping as a way of reducing food miles and wastage is the driving force behind Replenish and its expansion.

She said: “I opened Replenish in November 2020 during the pandemic and, while I was confident the concept of a refill store would be well received, it was still daunting.

“The demand for locally sourced fruit and veg surpassed my expectations, within a few months of opening we launched our weekly veg box delivery service which was earlier than I had planned. Demand has steadily grown, so much so I applied for funding to purchase an electric van for our expanding delivery round.”

She adds: “Opening another shop was part of the plan and I had my sights set on Chapelton. Chapelton's focus on community and sustainability perfectly aligns with my values.

"With the current cost of living crisis, being able to buy only what you need is a money saver.