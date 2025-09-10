Stonehaven botanical business blossoms with support from Business Gateway

A new independent business inspired by a love of plants and community is set to open its doors in Stonehaven this month thanks to expert guidance from Business Gateway.

Bract Botanical Living, founded by Gunnar Ovstebo and Bruce Harper-Ovstebo, began life in the couple’s garden shed, where they sold houseplants and pots to friends and locals. Just a few months later, the business has bloomed thanks to support from the community, with the pair now preparing to open a dedicated retail space in the town.

Opening on Wednesday 10 September, the new store will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and offer a curated selection of houseplants, plant pots, gifts, and a cosy tearoom where visitors can relax among the greenery. The shop will also host a regular houseplant clinic and a programme of workshops, helping customers to grow their knowledge and confidence when caring for plants.

The business name, ‘Bract’, takes inspiration from botany, where a bract is a specialised leaf, reflecting the founders’ love of the natural world and their ambition to help people connect with it.

Bract Botanical Living has launched it's first store today.

The duo has worked closely with Business Gateway adviser, Sean Cowie, over the past few months as they prepare to open the shop.

Sean provided one-to-one advisory support, guidance on marketing and pre-launch planning, as well as support on preparing to move into the new premises. This tailored guidance gave the co-founders the tools to turn their vision into a reality quicker than they first anticipated.

Bruce Harper-Ovstebo, co-founder of Bract Botanical Living, said: “What started as a few plants in our potting shed has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. This shop is a dream come true for us - a place where people can find beautiful plants, enjoy a coffee and feel part of something special.

“Business Gateway has been a fantastic sounding board from day one. Sean’s advice and guidance has helped us shape our ideas, focus on what we do best and launch with confidence. We’re so excited to welcome people through the doors and share our love of plants with the community.”

Bract Botanical Living founder Gunnar Ovstebo

Sean Cowie, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Bruce and Gunnar’s passion for plants is infectious. They’ve taken a simple idea and nurtured it into a business that will bring colour, creativity and community to Stonehaven.

“Supporting them as they’ve made the leap from shed to shop has been a pleasure. Bract Botanical Living is proof of what can happen when creativity meets determination, and I can’t wait to see how the business grows.”