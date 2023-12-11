Stirling Business Excellence Awards: Sustainable Initiative of the Year

To recognise the best in the city and its surrounding areas, The Scotsman has launched the Stirling Business Excellence Awards with headline sponsor Invest in Stirling, and in association with STEP in Stirling.

To celebrate a cross section of businesses and their vital role in the economic success of the region, The Scotsman is calling for entries to its inaugural Stirling Business Excellence Awards.

Comprised of 14 categories, including SME Business of the Year, Family Business, Entrepreneur, and Lifetime Achievement, entries should be submitted by Saturday, 20 January 2024.

The awards ceremony and black tie gala dinner will take place at the Stirling Court Hotel in February.

As well as Invest in Stirling and STEP, other sponsors and partners include the University of Stirling, Graham & Sibbald, LOC Hire, ECO Hire, Techscaler and Kings Park Hospital.

Stirling Council leader, Councillor Chris Kane, says: “The Awards are a great opportunity to showcase our reputation as a centre of business and innovation excellence. It’s an exciting time, with the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal unlocking investment opportunities in excess of £640 million.

David Miller, managing director of STEP, adds: “In our 40th anniversary year, we’re delighted to be working on a remarkable event that surpasses all previous ones with The Scotsman.”

Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Sponsored by Graham + Sibbald

This award is for a business that has sustainability and the environment at its heart.

Entrants will be asked to describe their commitment to a number of aspects of sustainability, including how they ensure their environmental impact is minimised; their sustainable achievements in the last 12 months; how they help drive wider progress in the green economy as a how, and to demonstrate how their business has grown while delivering social and environmental benefits.

Gavin Miller, partner at Graham + Sibbald, says: “We are delighted to sponsor the sustainability award, as moving towards a greener future is something we are actively promoting through all lines of our business.”

The Stirling Business Excellence Awards takes place on Thursday,22 February, 2024 at the Stirling Court Hotel in Stirling.