Stirling Business Excellence Awards: Retail, Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year

To recognise the best in the city and its surrounding areas, The Scotsman has launched the Stirling Business Excellence Awards with headline sponsor Invest in Stirling, and in association with STEP in Stirling.

Dan Wharton of LOC Hire

To celebrate a cross section of businesses and their vital role in the economic success of the region, The Scotsman is calling for entries to its inaugural Stirling Business Excellence Awards. Comprised of 14 categories, including SME Business of the Year, Family Business, Entrepreneur, and Lifetime Achievement, entries should be submitted by Saturday,20 January 2024.

The awards ceremony and black tie gala dinner will take place at the Stirling Court Hotel in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as Invest in Stirling and STEP, other sponsors and partners include the University of Stirling, Graham & Sibbald, LOC Hire, ECO Hire, Techscaler and Kings Park Hospital.

Stirling Council leader, Councillor Chris Kane, says: “The Awards are a great opportunity to showcase our reputation as a centre of business and innovation excellence. It’s an exciting time, with the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal unlocking investment opportunities in excess of £640 million.

David Miller, managing director of STEP, adds: “In our 40th anniversary year, we’re delighted to be working on a remarkable event that surpasses all previous ones with The Scotsman.”

Retail, Leisure AND Tourism Business of the Year, sponsored by Loc Hire

This award is open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail, leisure facility, visitor attraction, or similar business excelling in its field, and driving positive local economic impact.

Entrants should provide an overview of their business and top achievements in the last 12 months; their plans for team building, staff retention and training; their approach to customer experience and loyalty, and their involvement in the local community.

Dan Wharton, chief executive of award sponsorsLOC Hire, says: “Our events division regularly works with the sector, and it’s great to see so many businesses providing excellent services across the region.

“Best of luck to all nominees!”

The Stirling Business Excellence Awards takes place on Thursday, 22 February, 2024 at the Stirling Court Hotel in Stirling.