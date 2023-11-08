Designed to celebrate the best in Stirling and surrounding areas, The Scotsman has launched the prestigious Stirling Business Excellence Awards to add to its suite of high-profile events across the country.

The Scotsman is calling for entries to the inaugural Stirling Business Excellence Awards, with Invest in Stirling as the headline sponsor. The awards comprise 14 categories, including SME Business of the Year, Large Business, Entrepreneur and Lifetime Achievement. Entries should be submitted by January 20, 2024.

The awards ceremony and black tie gala dinner will take place at the University of Stirling on February 22. This will be an ideal networking opportunity for companies wanting to connect with and support businesses in Stirling. The Scotsman will publish supplements dedicated to the awards.

There are still some opportunities available for organisations interested in sponsoring a category. Other sponsors and partners include STEP in Stirling, the University of Stirling, Graham & Sibbald and Techscaler.

Jim Killough, The Scotsman commercial director, said: “Our new awards recognise the vital role businesses in the Stirling area play in the economic success of the region.”

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane, said: “The Stirling Business Excellence Awards are a great opportunity to showcase our reputation as a centre of business and innovation excellence. It’s an exciting time for our city, with the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal unlocking private investment opportunities in the area in excess of £640 million.

“Stirling is vibrant, enterprising and forward looking. Effective collaboration between the public, private and third sectors helps our economy, businesses and communities to flourish.

“Our people are at the very heart of our inclusive economic growth ambitions and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our business community at this inaugural event.”

David Miller, managing director of STEP, said: “Since the inception of our first Stirling Business Awards in 1986, we've consistently celebrated Stirlingshire businesses. In our 40th anniversary year, we're delighted to be working on a remarkable event that surpasses all previous ones – the Stirling Business Excellence Awards, in collaboration with The Scotsman. This will bring a new dimension to the event that marks the achievements of local businesses, unlike any other in the region, where winners and finalists will have the opportunity to have their success shared with Scotland-wide audience."