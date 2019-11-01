Stirling-based software developer teams up with eBay

A Stirling-based e-commerce software developer has joined forces with online giant eBay to help retailers save time in adding required additional information to listings – and boost sales.

Optiseller has teamed up with the California-based retail site to offer a free online tool to identify missing item information to sellers throughout the world.

The tie-up is a 'win-win', according to Optiseller chief executive Craig McCallum. Picture: Claire Watson Photography.

The Optiseller Aspect Finder tool will be available free of charge to online retailers until 31 December.

Optiseller said eBay now requires additional item specifics to be added in four product categories – home, furniture and DIY; clothing, shoes and accessories; jewellery and watches; and toys and games.

To tackle this, eBay is offering the Optiseller tool to help sellers comply with the new rules and avoid having to add the information manually, which is time-consuming.

Optiseller’s Aspect Finder tool will automatically scan a user’s entire inventory, highlight the missing specifics, and provide a report on what additional information is required to comply.

Users can use this report to update their listings directly on eBay or in bulk through their listing tool.

Since being introduced a year ago, the Aspect Finder tool has now processed more than 67 million listings across the globe, helping about 5,000 sellers from 26 countries.

Win-win

Optiseller chief executive Craig McCallum said: “The tool will not only enable sellers to easily comply with eBay’s new rules, but also optimised item specifics is proven to increase traffic and generate more leads and sales.

“It is a win-win for everyone; retailers should see an uplift in sales as well as knowing they are complying with eBay’s listing rules.”

Optiseller is an ecommerce data platform developed by Developing IT, and it says it currently has more than 15,000 users including many household name retailers and brands.