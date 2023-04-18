A glamping specialist is investing more than £1.5 million to expand its Scottish footprint as it prepares to launch six “sustainable pods” on the Isle of Mull.

The Port Nan Gael location will be Further Space’s 11th site and its third in Scotland, with existing sites in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scottish locations in Dumfries and Galloway and the Highlands. The investment made by the firm in Scotland has already exceeded £500,000, and with plans to open sites in Skye, Oban, Darvel and Fordie, investment figures will surpass £1.5m by the end of 2023.

Further Space has an ambitious ten-year plan in place that would see the start-up welcome 2.6 million guests per year across 650 locations within the UK, Europe and North America. The new Mull site will be operated by Chermaine and Calum Laurie. Chermaine said: “Several family generations have operated this land and we are so excited to welcome visitors to experience the beauty of the island. Port Nan Gael is the ideal destination for going off grid.”

Further Space co-founder David Maxwell said: “We are beyond excited to be working with Chermaine and Calum as we prepare to open our third location in Scotland. Mull is the ideal place for a Further Space site as it encourages people to switch off and enjoy the stunning scenery that the world offers us.

“We have a strong ethos that ensures we go beyond the ordinary which allows customers to stay somewhere exclusive, cosy and stylish with nature on their doorstep. We are committed to investing in Scotland and are passionate about increasing tourism in lesser-known areas to boost local communities that surround the pods.”

Northern Ireland-based Further Space said the pods at Port Nan Gael are designed to allow space for a sofa area in the day and a queen size folding bed for the evening. They also include an en-suite shower room, a bunk room, a kitchenette and provide wi-fi connectivity.

The firm said it was dedicated to working with landowners to offer “sustainable luxury glamping experiences for explorers who love an adventure in unique spaces and unexpected places”.