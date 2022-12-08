A luxury motorhome park has opened in Renfrewshire to tap into booming demand for staycations, in a move that will create more than ten jobs following a six-figure investment.

Ingliston Estate and Country Club on the outskirts of Bishopton said the move would widen its reach as a popular tourist destination. The Paddocks features 30 hard standing pitches complete with water and electric supply as well as access to all the amenities on the estate, including restaurants, bars, live entertainment and equestrian facilities. Representing an investment of £500,000, the new motorhome and recreational vehicle (RV) park is expected to create a minimum of ten jobs.

Managing director Paul Fraser said: “Ingliston’s location is at the heart of its charm, not just its views, and we hope the new motorhome and RV park will open up a new leisure market, which has exploded since the pandemic, that will be of benefit not just to us but the local community. As well as an investment in our estate we’re passionate about generating investment for the local area, including jobs and the wider economic benefits. We believe staycations are here to stay and our existing facilities and entertainment, as well as our accessibility to both Glasgow and Loch Lomond, provide all the attributes needed for a terrific holiday. The park is now open and we are really looking forward to extending a warm welcome to visitors.”

A family owned business founded in 2007, Ingliston spans 100 acres and is a popular destination for visitors, weddings and corporate events, with an equestrian centre at its heart.

Gary Clark, operations director who project managed the Paddocks, added: “Creating the Paddocks opens up incredible opportunities to offer new customers a completely new experience including ability to stop off and enjoy Renfrewshire while touring further afield. People are also becoming more conscious of reducing their airmiles and a staycation at the Paddocks offers the opportunity to enjoy an eco-friendly holiday in a way that still offers luxury and choice in your surroundings and facilities.”

Works have included an upgrade of water and power supply including the introduction of a new electricity sub-station to supplement the site’s own solar panel power generation.

