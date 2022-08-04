Stagecoach Bluebird Buchan wins top award for the second year

L-R: David Beaton Managing Director for Highlands and Paul Fogg, Green Road Manager with Peter Knight Managing Director for Bluebird.

Christopher Ball, Stagecoach Ecodriver Project Manager, sadly passed away in 2014. Christopher was instrumental in introducing the GreenRoad eco-driving technology to Stagecoach’s bus companies across the UK and was a respected and well-liked employee.

As a tribute to Christopher, an awards scheme in his memory was introduced in 2015 and the company has recently awarded the 2022 winners. The Christopher Ball Memorial Awards are awarded to the best performing eco-driving depot and individual within Stagecoach.

Stagecoach Bluebird’s Buchan depot won the top UK depot award for their outstanding performance over the last 12 months, a win they also received in 2021. The depot employs 99 bus drivers and operate a fleet of 41 buses and coaches.

The winning bus operating company was North Scotland, making them the most eco-efficient across Stagecoach's 19 operating companies.

Dean Burke from Catford Depot has been awarded the Best Driver accolade for having the best Green Road score across all Stagecoach drivers in the UK.

The GreenRoad system is installed on all Stagecoach vehicles. Using a traffic-light LED system on the dashboard, the system gives drivers instant feedback on their driving manoeuvres, encouraging smoother, safer, and more fuel-efficient driving.

To date, use of GreenRoad’s system and Stagecoach’s comprehensive driver training programme has helped deliver a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and reduction in CO2 emissions across Stagecoach operations in the UK.

Stagecoach Bluebird Managing Director Peter Knight said: “We are grateful to be able to pay tribute to Christopher and his involvement in the introduction of this eco-driving technology at our bus companies.