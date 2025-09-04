Staff at the Rosebank Distillery visitor centre were called to a meeting by management earlier this week and told they would be losing their jobs.

The members of staff – around 20 of them – at the historic Camelon Road landmark work in the retail shop, as tour guides or as duty managers. They all received e-mails telling them to attend a meeting on Tuesday morning regarding an “important announcement”.

After management dropped the bombshell, staff were told the reason for the redundancies was the visitor centre was not making money and was, in fact, making a loss.

Workers were said to feel shell shocked, angry and – most of all – betrayed by the redundancy announcement.

Staff at Rosebank Distillery were given the redundancy news on Tuesday morning. Picture: Michael Gillen/The Scotsman

Their contracts reportedly come to an end at the start of October.

Rosebank Distillery owners Ian Macleod Distillers said it had taken the “difficult decision” to propose a review of staffing levels in response to “challenging trading conditions”, as well as the “softening of the global whisky market” and other external factors.

Stuart Hendry, brand homes director for Rosebank Distillery, said: “In the 14 months since opening, Rosebank has established itself as a standout whisky destination.

"This is a testament to the support we’ve received from the local community and the hard work and dedication of the team. Our concentrated marketing campaigns have focused on attracting independent tourists to Falkirk from nearby tourism hotspots such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, but visitor numbers are lower than anticipated and hoped.

"This, combined with the level of tourism footfall from passing visitors in Falkirk, is insufficient to sustain our current operating model. To safeguard future business, we have taken the difficult decision to propose a realignment of our opening hours to better suit demand.

“Rosebank will remain open to visitors all year-round, but we are proposing our public opening hours will be shorter and more flexible. As part of these proposed changes, the roles of colleagues are also being reviewed, and it is with a heavy heart we delivered this difficult update to members of the Rosebank Brand Home team.

"None of this is a reflection on their commitment or contribution, which we value and appreciate. Some of our colleagues will be impacted by the proposed changes and this is a sensitive process.

"We are handling matters with the compassion, dignity and respect they deserve. We are fully and properly supporting everyone involved at this difficult time.”

Since it opened to the public last summer, Rosebank Distillery was seen as a must-visit destination for whisky and history lovers to see and learn more of the production process taking place on the banks of the Forth and Clyde canal.

Ian Macleod Distillers spent four years carefully restoring the old building as both a contemporary space for whisky creation and for visitors to enjoy. Tours took place at regular intervals with guides telling visitors the history of the brand, as well as details of the production process.

People were also able to visit the distillery shop, where a wide-range of goods and spirits are on sale.

The actual Rosebank Distillery was founded in Falkirk near Edinburgh in 1840, but closed in 1993.