Staff celebrations get underway for Amazon Prime Day 2024

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline is enjoying a week-long series of activities to celebrate the return of Prime Day.

Employees were treated to arcade games, sweets and treats and sports day themed activities as they picked, packed and shipped Prime Day products for customers in Dunfermline and around the UK. The celebrations were organised to say thank you to the team for delivering smiles to customers during the annual event.

Yolanda Lopez is an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline who took part in the activities on site. She said: “We love Prime Day at Amazon in Dunfermline. It’s a great day with a lot of buzz and excitement and the events organised to mark the event this year have been fantastic.”

Jamie Strain, general m,anager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “One of the most significant dates in an Amazon team member’s calendar is Prime Day, and there was great excitement on site as we prepared for the big day.

"I am impressed at how we came together this year to make the event so successful – the celebrations were well-deserved, as they always are.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts between £12.30 and £13 per hour per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s pioneering Career Choice programme, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon also provides opportunities to improve existing skills or learn new ones through internal career progression opportunities such as cross-training, transferring to a different department and promotion into a managerial role.