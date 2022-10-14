St Fergus Kaefer contractors in strike ballot

The St. Fergus site is a Natural Gas Liquids plant.

The St. Fergus plant and the Mossmorran site in Fife are Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plants operated by Shell Plc.

The dispute centres on a rejected pay offer between 5-7 per cent depending on job grade, along with Kaefer’s repeated breaches of the collective agreement relating to consultation and dispute resolution.

Unite has accused oil and gas companies including Shell of ‘unfettered profiteering’. The billion pounds oil and gas giant posted record earnings of £9.5bn from April to June 2022 - up from £7.6bn in the first quarter of the year. In 2021, Shell PLC made £15.2bn profit after tax.

The Kaefer contractors include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistants and mechanical supervisors. Without these essential workers production at the plants would be severely impacted and could not be operated safely.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Kaefer is leaving Unite’s members working at the St Fergus plants and Mossmorran plants with no choice but to ballot for a strike. They are asking workers to take a significant real terms pay cut while the operator Shell, who ultimately will fund any deal, is swimming in record, multi-billion profits.

“These workers help make Shell’s vast profits – they deserve their fair slice of the pie. These members have their union’s full support in this fight to improve their jobs, pay and conditions.”

The breaches include the introduction of fixed term contracts without consultation at the plants, and a failure by Kaefer management to attend scheduled consultation meetings.

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s members are essential to the condition, safety and maintenance of the Mossmorran and St Fergus plants. Without these workers the plants just couldn’t operate safely.

