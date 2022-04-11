The major plans focus on the re-imagination of one of the country’s busiest shopping centres turning it into a mixed-use development featuring retail, leisure and entertainment venues, as well as providing office space, a hotel and housing.

Submitted by property developer and asset manager, Sovereign Centros, the proposals illustrate how the St. Enoch Centre can be sustainably developed over the next 15 to 20 years.

Guy Beaumont, director at Sovereign Centros, said: “A great deal of effort has been invested into the creation of this masterplan which reflects extensive engagement with key stakeholders across the city.

"We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however we are confident that what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city and will future proof the site.”

Included in the masterplan is a revitalised shopping and leisure space, up to 1,700 homes, a four-star hotel and high-quality office space. They have also included inclusive and accessible space for the public to use freely.

The re-imagination of the shopping centre comes after two public consultations where stakeholder and community members were invited to hear more about the long-term vision.

If the outline masterplan secures consent at this stage more detailed proposals will be developed and a similar consultation process will ensue allowing more opportunity for the public to feedback ideas and comments.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Investment in our city centre is crucial after the challenges we have faced over the past two years.

“The plans proposed by Sovereign Centros are a vote of confidence for Glasgow in the face of a changing retail landscape and it is encouraging to see those plans set out a mixed use development that expands leisure activities as well as workspace and residential.”

He added that the extent of the consultation on this project plans has been recognised and is welcomed as the plans will “shape the future” of Glasgow and strengthen the prospect of attracting local and international investment.

