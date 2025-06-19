St Andrews extends Stenhouse opening hours during roadworks

Edinburgh-based St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has extended the opening hours of its Stenhouse branch in the city to help customers cope with ongoing roadworks in the area.

Earlier this month, Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) began work on upgrading pipes on Gorgie Road near its junction with Stenhouse Drive, with the company suggesting it could take ‘approximately’ 10 weeks to complete.

The temporary traffic lights have resulted in lengthy tailbacks, particularly during the morning rush hour, making it difficult for customers to make it through to the builders’ merchants located on Stenhouse Mill Lane.

In an attempt to help ease customers’ frustrations, St Andrews is opening its affected branch at the earlier time of 7am, and is providing coffee and bacon rolls for everyone who battles their way through the traffic before 11am, with no purchase necessary to qualify.

Map: Roadworks.

Tam Whitehead, Stenhouse branch manager, said: “When we heard about the work which was planned by SGN, we knew it was going to cause some access issues for our customers.

“That has proved to be the case since it started in early June but we’re doing what we can to help the situation. By opening at 7am while the work is in progress, we’re hoping it helps the customers beat the traffic and there are bacon rolls and cups of coffee for those who can make it in before 11 o’clock. Anyone popping in during that time will get vouchers from us for a breakfast roll and coffee at the Sitooterie café at Stenhouse Cross.

“We are also operating an increased delivery service with help from the fleet from other branches. Customers who would prefer to avoid the area during the works can make use of this by calling us on 0131 510 7778.”

St Andrews opened its Stenhouse branch in 2016, and last year modified it with a ‘slap through’ to link two previously separate warehouses, in the process significantly increasing its stock options.

Longer hours: Stenhouse branch.

Ahead of the commencement of the work on June 2, SGN said on its website: “Our project has been planned in close consultation with local authorities and will take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

“Our work is taking place on Gorgie Road, near its junction with Stenhouse Drive. This particular location has experienced multiple gas leaks in recent years and by upgrading our pipes now, we can prevent future emergency work and disruption.

“To ensure everyone's safety, we need to install temporary traffic lights along Gorgie Road around our working area. These lights will ensure traffic flow can be maintained safely pass our site and excavations in the carriageway. They will be in operation from the w/c 9 June for eight weeks.

