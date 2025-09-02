St Andrews distillery unveils latest age statement in the new Lowland revival

New era for Lowland whisky as first 10-year-old bottle unveiled by distillery

A decade in the making, a limited release of signature blends marks a major milestone for one of Scotland's most ambitious distilleries, hailed as a defining moment for Lowland single malt whisky.

St Andrews-based Kingsbarns Distillery has announced a major milestone for its whisky with the launch of its Kingsbarns 10-year-old, its latest age statement whisky.

For ten years, Kingsbarns has been perfecting crafting a signature style defined by local roots, careful distilling, and a long-term vision, helping to fly the flag for the Lowland region.

Kingsbarns Distillery 10-year-old

William Wemyss, Director of Kingsbarns Distillery said: “Ten years ago, Kingsbarns was an ambitious vision. To now unveil our first 10-year-old single malt is not just a personal milestone, but a moment of celebration for everyone who has supported us on this journey.

“Our aim from the beginning was to create a light, elegant Lowland-style whisky that spoke to its East Coast origins. This expression is proof that patience and precision has paid off. It’s a dram we’re immensely proud to share.

“It’s been an incredible first ten years, but we’re only just getting started. With our new warehouses up and running, we’re excited to keep flying the flag for Lowland whisky, and to keep exploring new flavours and expressions that show just how special our spirit can be.”

Siblings William and Isabella Wemyss began their venture into the world of spirits in 2005 with the creation of Wemyss Malts, laying the foundations for what would become Wemyss Family Spirits, an independent, family-owned drinks company.

The Kingsbarns 10-year-old is now available online and via select specialist retailers from September 2025.

Today, the Wemyss Family Spirits portfolio includes Wemyss Malts, Darnley’s Gin, and Kingsbarns single malt

Their passion for whisky took a defining step in 2014 with the opening of Kingsbarns – a small, independently run distillery and visitor destination near the village of the same name.

As Blender, Isabella has been instrumental in shaping the distillery’s approach and guiding the development of its spirit over the past decade.

Isabella Wemyss, Blender, said: “This is a very personal moment for me. I’ve been with Kingsbarns since day one, shaping our spirit and choosing the casks we believed would let it shine. To see that vision now bottled as our first 10-year-old is incredibly special.

William and Isabella Wemyss

“We’ve always had a clear idea of the whisky we wanted to make - light, elegant and true to its Lowland roots - and we’ve never strayed from that.

“This release brings it all together. Matured predominantly in ex-Bourbon barrels with a touch of STR wine casks, the whisky is soft and balanced with summer fruits and vanilla, offering a greater depth, richness and complexity that only time can deliver.”

“For us, this is just the beginning. I’m hugely proud of what our team has achieved and excited for where the next ten years will take us.”

Kingsbarns’ growth has been built on a commitment to long-term whisky making and complete control over maturation.

Today, Kingsbarns produces all of its whisky on-site using locally sourced barley and water drawn from beneath the distillery. Every release is natural in colour, non-chill filtered and matured in carefully chosen casks that allow the quality of the spirit to shine.

With its own bonded warehouse now operational, the distillery oversees every stage of the cask journey, from filling to dispatch, with full digital tracking ensuring transparency at every step.

That same principle shapes the Kingsbarns Private Cask Programme, launched to offer buyers secure, direct ownership of their own cask.

With all spirit stored in the distillery’s warehouse and monitored by the Kingsbarns team, the scheme sets a new benchmark for trust and integrity in a market too often clouded by confusion and false claims.