SSE switches on new brand to help boost business customers' green credentials

The group is uniting its business energy and distributed energy arms in the UK under a single SSE Energy Solutions brand, which will see all new fixed electricity contracts include 100 per cent renewable electricity as standard.

SSE, which says it is the biggest generator of renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland, explained that all the electricity will be generated for its business customers by its SSE Renewables arm, which operates offshore wind farms including Beatrice and Greater Gabbard, onshore wind farms such as Clyde and Keadby, and hydro-electric stations like Glendoe and Tummel Valley.

Greater Gabbard wind farm is among sites operated by the group’s SSE Renewables arm. Picture: Charles Hodge Photography.

SSE has also pointed out that is investing £7.5 billion in the green transition by 2025, and has 8 gigawatts of new offshore wind, onshore wind and hydro plants in the pipeline – enough to power 1.5 million businesses a year. The group is also a principal partner for November’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

Nikki Flanders, who leads SSE’s customer business, said: “We see it as our job to make traceable green energy accessible to all organisations across the UK, including the 5.6 million small and medium sized businesses. For the UK to meet its net zero targets, it’s important all businesses are able to adopt traceable renewable energy – and this move makes it easy for them to do so.

Nikki Flanders, managing director of SSE’s customer business. Picture: contributed.