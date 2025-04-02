Specsavers Aberdeen Audiology wins prestigious award on 10th anniversary

S[ecsavers Aberdeen Audiology has been named Audiology Business of the Year at a Specsavers awards across their international store network, recognising its commitment to patient care, staff development, and business excellence.

The award criteria covered customer service scores, workplace satisfaction, clinical competency, people development, and career planning. The Aberdeen team excelled across all areas, cementing their reputation as a leader in audiology services.

The Aberdeen audiology service began 10 years ago with just two team members: Ian McLellan, who became the youngest director in the history of Specsavers UK at the age of 20, and Gillian Macdonald, who brought 25 years of optical experience to her new role as business manager.

Over the years, Specsavers Aberdeen Audiology has seen investments exceeding £100,000, and much more again on people development. The team has grown to 15 members, including five fully trained audiologists, six audiology practitioners, and four dedicated administrators. This commitment to nurturing talent has been exemplified by Mark Ranken, who progressed from a part-time weekend role to becoming a business partner with Ian.

The Union Street store is home to the Specsavers Audiology Hub, which feeds clinics across the region, including Ellon, Westhill, Inverurie, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Lerwick and Montrose, with almost all of these locations seeing an increase in their testing capacity. The team also do home visits for those more vulnerable, ensuring greater accessibility to vital hearing services across the North East.

A recent highlight has been the Westhill store tripling its capacity amidst a relocation in the last few weeks. With an investment of £600,000, the store has seen a huge increase in space to operate its audiology. The store, like many across the region, now also offers wax removal services, further expanding the team’s ability to provide comprehensive ear health care to local communities.

The Aberdeen Audiology team, led by directors Ian McLellan and Mark Ranken, has placed a strong emphasis on staff development, particularly since the challenges of COVID-19. Their investment in training is now delivering significant results, with three new practitioners recently qualifying. This expansion in expertise is already benefiting customers and communities across the North East of Scotland.

The team’s achievements have been widely recognised. In their first year of business, they were runners-up in this very award, and the service was a finalist for the Grampian Chamber of Commerce Customer First Award 2024, highlighting its exceptional commitment to customer care.

Among its many accomplishments, one team member, clinician Kate Kulesza, received the prestigious Dame Mary Customer Service Award, the highest accolade for customer service within Specsavers, with Ian continuously inundated with compliments from customers passing on their appreciation of what Kate does.

Reflecting on the win, director Ian McLellan, says: ‘The team has always been close out of necessity, and that affinity for each other shows in our work. It goes without saying that we deeply care about the people that come through the door to see us, but we also care a lot about each other.

‘I was off for a prolonged period after surgery and the team really came together to keep things going, and I ended up giving our colleague, Christine, a lift to the hospital at 4am when she suddenly went into labour. I know that isn’t the norm, but I wouldn’t change it. I love working with and growing this team, both personally and professionally.

‘We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as Audiology Business of the Year. This award is a testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to making a real difference in the lives of those with hearing needs.’

Each store and audiology team is part-owned and managed by its partners, who are shareholders of their own businesses.

Specsavers Aberdeen Audiology remains committed to leading the way in audiology services, ensuring continued investment in both technology and talent to better serve its growing customer base.